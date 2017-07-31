William Pitt Sotheby Adds Ridgefield Brokerage Manager

Nick Davis has been named brokerage manager for William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty’s office in Ridgefield.

Davis brings to the management role 12 years of experience as both a top-producing agent and former brokerage manager. Davis spent the first six and a half years of his real estate career with the Ridgefield office, before serving as a brokerage manager for Weichert in Ridgefield for five and a half years. During his time with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Davis was named a Gold Star producer, and at Weichert he was also named Manager of the Year in 2015.

Prior to his career in the real estate industry, Davis worked at the French American Group, a manufacturer of luxury leather products that sells to retailers around the globe. In his 20 years with the company, Davis worked his way up to the position of president and CEO.

Tags: French American Group, Weichert, William Pitt Sotheby