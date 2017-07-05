Webster Bank Appoints Regional Market Executive To Its Team

Webster Bank recently announced John H. Driscoll Jr. has been appointed regional market executive for Webster Private Bank’s Hartford and New Haven offices.

Driscoll, senior vice president and senior relationship manager for Webster Private Bank, joined Webster in 2007. In his new role, he expands his responsibilities as the senior representative in the Hartford and New Haven markets for Webster Private Bank’s line of business and leading the bank’s sales team.

Driscoll has more than 31 years of experience in investment, financial, estate and tax planning, and charitable giving. He is a tax attorney and certified financial planner, a chartered life underwriter and a chartered financial consultant. A member of the Connecticut and American bar associations, he is a member of the executive committees of the estate and probate section and of the sports and entertainment law section of the Connecticut Bar Association.

Tags: investment, Webster Bank, Webster Private Bank