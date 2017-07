A new spa will move into the 4,000-square-foot space at 4 Water St.

Viso Bello By The Shore inked a long-term lease for the former Ritual’s Spa site. This is the company’s third location, with others in Middlebury and Waterbury.

Steve Spurrell of Page Taft – Christie’s International Real Estate arranged the transaction.

The landlord is Whitfield Square Realty.

