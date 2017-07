Pearce Real Estate brokered two new leases at 4 Sycamore Way in Branford.

Cyber Research Inc. is moving into 3,600 square feet for three years and Kral Imports is moving into 2,400 square feet for two years.

Senior Commercial Associate Joel Galvin represented both tenants and the landlord, RCR Enterprises LLC.

