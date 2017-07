A sporting goods retailer has inked a deal for 1,620 square feet at 2431 Foxon Road in North Branford.

Kevin Geenty of The Geenty Group represented the tenant, CT Reloading LLC – a sporting goods store that guns, ammunition and hunting equipment in addition to other items – as well as the landlord, Capwood Assoc. II LLC.

This is the third business to recently sign a lease in the area; Kral Imports and Cyber Research Inc. recently signed on for a space four miles south in Branford.

