Shelton Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Robbing 4 Connecticut Banks

Scott Taylor, 47, formerly of Shelton, was sentenced yesterday to 188 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for robbing four branches of Chase Bank last year.

Taylor was found guilty of and sentenced for robbing the Chase Bank at 184 Main St. in Westport on June 2, 2016; the Chase Bank at 1561 Boston Post Road in Milford on June 24, 2016; the Chase Bank at 50 Washington St. in Norwalk on July 6, 2016; and the Chase Bank at 1855 Main St. in Stratford on July 13, 2016. During each of the robberies, he handed a teller a note demanding cash and told the teller that he had a gun.

Taylor stole a total of approximately $23,300 during the first three robberies, and $1,000 during the July 13 robbery. When he was arrested at the Stratford train station shortly after the July 13 robbery, he possessed $998 in cash and 33 folds of heroin.

Taylor’s criminal history includes a 1999 federal conviction for bank robbery, stemming from his robbery of three Connecticut banks, for which he received a sentence of 37 months of imprisonment. In addition, in 2006, he was convicted in state court of robbing a bank in Milford in August 2005, and was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment, with 12 years to serve. In February 2016, after his release from prison, he began serving a three-year term of probation.

