ROI Expands Into Connecticut

ROI Corp., a business brokerage firm based in Rockland, Massachusetts and Marietta, Georgia, is expanding into Connecticut with the opening of an office in Simsbury.

Simsbury resident David Richman will be leading the venture as executive vice president and regional director.

“I am looking forward to working with Gary Rayberg and his team and building the ROI brand here in Connecticut,” Richman said in a statement.

Richman built his employee benefits agency to include 11 partners, 30 employees and to the fourth largest agency in Connecticut. He is also the owner of David Richman Insurance Strategies. Richman will concentrate his efforts on mid-market, for businesses from $200,000 to $5 million.

“Connecticut is a market that needs ROI’s services,” Richman said in a statement. “We believe the mid-market business is underserved here. Many Baby Boomer business owners are looking to transition, and that provides great opportunities for up-and-coming entrepreneurs. We are very pleased to be able to offer a brokerage that addresses this growing need.”

ROI Corp. has been involved in the sale of businesses and real estate in over 30 states since 1997.

