Redfin Seeks To Go Public

Tech-driven real estate brokerage Redfin took its first step towards going public last week.

The company filed an S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. If approved, Redfin will seek as much as $100 million in its IPO, according to the filing. The company has already applied to list its common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol RDFN.

“Our strategy is simple,” the company wrote in its filing. “In a commission-driven industry, we put the customer first. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better and costs less.”

The company claims to have gained market share in 81 of the 84 markets it is in during 2016. Revenue grew 42 percent in 2016, climbing from $187.3 million in 2015 to $267.2 million in 2016.

The SEC will now review the company’s financial statements before it can approve or deny the request.