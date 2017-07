A new tenant will soon join a Branford multitenant facility.

Yong Duk Kim will bring his pepper-grinding business into a 1,536-square-foot-unit at 11 Sycamore Way. The landlord is Gray Eagle Corp.

Bill Clark, senior vice president at The Geenty Group, represented the landlord, Gray Eagle Corp. Young Lee of Real Living Wareck D’Ostillo Real Estate represented the tenant in the transaction.

