People’s United Bank Acquires LEAF Commercial Capital

People’s United Bank will acquire Philadelphia-based LEAF Commercial Capital Inc. in a deal expected to close later this year.

LEAF is one of the largest, independent commercial equipment finance companies in the U.S., with approximately $500 million of annual originations.

“We are pleased to welcome the talented team at LEAF Commercial Capital to People’s United Bank,” Jack Barnes, president and CEO, said in a statement. “LEAF is a highly-scalable commercial lending platform with attractive risk-adjusted returns and a complementary expansion of our existing specialty finance businesses. At closing, our equipment finance units will have approximately $4 billion of assets and rank as the 16th largest bank-owned equipment finance entity in the country.”

LEAF has since 2002 financed over $5.8 billion for more than 243,000 customers nationwide and provides expertise and equipment finance solutions to a wide variety of vendors and end users. LEAF has nationwide reach, with approximately 250 employees and a call center in Orange County, California, as well as a sales and servicing facility in Moberly, Missouri.

Under the terms of the agreement, People’s United will acquire approximately $730 million of net investment in leases and loans and retain approximately $250 million of securitizations. Remaining LEAF borrowings are expected to be repaid at close and the acquisition will be immediately accretive to People’s United earnings. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2017.