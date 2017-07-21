Pearce Announces Top Producers For Second Quarter 2017

Ten individuals and two teams were named top producers for the second quarter 2017 at Pearce Real Estate.

“All these Realtors, a cross section of the commercial agents, residential specialists and residential teams which comprise our company, did a great job for us and our clients during the period just ended,” Barbara L. Pearce, president and CEO, said in a statement. “Many have been named Top Producers in the past, and all have worked diligently to develop solid, trustworthy reputations, ethical and transparent work habits, and impressive results.”

The Edgehill Team in the New Haven residential office was the top team, and the Popplewell Team in the Guilford residential office was the second-ranking team.

In addition, Brenda Davenport was the top agent in the Clinton office, Marcia Delfini was the top agent in the Branford office and Virginia Vinci was the top agent in the Rocky Hill office.

