New Milford Loan Shark Imprisoned For 2 Years For Extortion

A New Milford man was recently sentenced to two years in federal prison for his role in an extortion conspiracy.

According to court documents and statements, James Broderick III, 59, lent an individual approximately $1,500 with an understanding that the individual was required to pay Broderick $1,500, plus an additional $500 in interest, within four days of the initial loan. When the individual failed to pay the loan within four days, Broderick asked Howard Hammer to assist him in collecting on the loan. Hammer then sent threatening text messages to the victim. Broderick and Hammer also discussed taking the victim’s car either as payment for the debt or as punishment for failure to pay the debt.

The New Milford police department responded to a 911 call at a local hotel on Jan. 25, 2016, where they found the victim of this extortion scheme, beaten and bloodied. The victim had been stabbed eight times in back, causing internal injuries, and had suffered severe fractures to his skull and facial bones. The investigation revealed that members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club had stabbed the victim and beaten him with a hammer in connection with the scheme.

Broderick also made several extortionate loans to a second victim. When the victim was unable to repay the usurious interest amounts, which were at least 10 percent of the principal per week, Broderick repeatedly threatened to use force to collect the debt. Over the course of three years, he collected more than $20,000 in interest payments from this second victim.

Broderick and Hammer were arrested on May 27, 2016.

Broderick pleaded guilty on Dec. 7, 2016, to one count of conspiracy to participate in the collection and attempted collection of an extension of credit by extortionate means.

Hammer, of New Milford, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Dec. 2, 2016. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison on June 1, 2017.

Tags: extortion, loan shark, New Milford