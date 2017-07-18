New Dataset To Further Increase Transparency For Investors

Freddie Mac on Monday published historical payoff data on certain select, securitized single-family mortgage loan Participation Certificates (PCs) cohorts issued from 2002 to 2016. This dataset is expected to increase transparency on voluntary loan payoff activity throughout a calendar month and in different past interest rate environments. Voluntary payoff data is provided to Freddie Mac by its mortgage servicers and reflects mortgage loans that have been prepaid because of a refinancing or a sale of the property related to the mortgage loan.

“Freddie Mac is publishing this data to allow greater insight into voluntary prepayments between our monthly factor releases,” said Neil Hughes in a statement, vice president of securitization. “This information should increase the ability of PC investors and others to better correlate voluntary prepayment activity to different interest rate and economic environments.”

Tags: Freddie Mac, Historical Payoff Data, Participation Certificates