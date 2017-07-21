Mortgage Applications Increase As Rates Dip Slightly

Mortgage applications increased 6.3 percent from one week earlier, according to data released this week from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending July 14, 2017. The results included an adjustment for the Fourth of July holiday.

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 6.3 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. The Refinance Index increased 13 percent from the previous week. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 1 percent from one week earlier.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 44.7 percent of total applications from 42.1 percent the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity remained unchanged at 6.7 percent of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 10.7 percent from 10.4 percent the week prior. The VA share of total applications decreased to 10.7 percent from 11.5 percent the week prior. The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.7 percent from the week prior.

The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) remained unchanged at 4.22 percent, with points decreasing to 0.31 from 0.40 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) decreased to 4.18 percent from 4.19 percent, with points remaining unchanged at 0.30 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 4.10 percent from 4.12 percent, with points decreasing to 0.30 from 0.40 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 3.48 percent from 3.50 percent, with points decreasing to 0.39 from 0.45 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs remained unchanged at 3.32 percent, with points decreasing to 0.21 from 0.31 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.