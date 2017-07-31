Man Pleads Guilty To Offenses Stemming From ‘Pump And Dump’ Scheme

A Long Island man recently pleaded guilty in New Haven federal court to conspiracy and tax offenses stemming from his role in a securities fraud scheme.

According to court documents and statements, Thomas Heaphy Jr., 42, of East Moriches, New York, conspired with others, including Christian Meissenn, William Lieberman and Damian Delgado, to defraud investors through a stock “pump and dump” scheme. Heaphy and his co-conspirators induced investors to purchase securities by falsely representing an inflated stock price to investors. The issuing companies, which were essentially shell companies with virtually no legitimate business activities, included Terra Energy Resources Ltd., Mammoth Energy Group Inc., a company that later became Strategic Asset Leasing Inc., Trilliant Exploration Corp., Hermes Jets Inc., which later became Continental Beverage Brands Corp., Dolat Ventures Inc. and Fox Petroleum Inc.

Heaphy’s numerous misrepresentations induced investors to purchase securities, thus causing the share price of the securities to become artificially inflated. Certain of Heaphy’s co-conspirators then sold their own preexisting positions in the securities at a profit. They then allowed he price of the securities to fall, leaving investors with worthless and unsalable stock. As a result, victim investors lost millions of dollars.

Heaphy received approximately 25 percent of all money that he induced individuals to invest. His personal gain from the scheme totaled approximately $719,000. Heaphy disguised the income by having the funds flow through the trust accounts of various attorneys, including Corey Brinson in Connecticut, into bank accounts in the name of various shell entities under Heaphy’s control. His failure to pay taxes on this income resulted in a loss of $147,345 to Internal Revenue Service.

Heaphy pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, carrying a maximum prison term of 20 years, and one count of tax evasion, which carries a maximum prison term of five years. He is scheduled to for sentencing Oct. 20, 2017. At sentencing, Heaphy will be ordered to pay restitution to his victims, as well as back taxes, interest and penalties to the Internal Revenue Service.

Meissenn, also known as “Christian Nigohossian,” of Suffield, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and one count of tax evasion on Nov. 8, 2016.

Brinson, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity on Jan. 20, 2017. On April 13, 2017, he was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

Lieberman, of Boca Raton, Florida, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and one count of tax evasion on May 10, 2017.

Delgado, of Orlando. Florida, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and one count of tax evasion on May 12, 2017.

Meissenn, Lieberman and Delgado all await sentencing.

