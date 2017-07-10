Malloy Vetoes Legislation Aimed At Weakening Affordable Housing Standards

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy recently announced that he has vetoed legislation aimed at weakening affordable housing standards in the state, saying that the guidelines are necessary for spurring the creation of affordable homes in communities with good schools, jobs, transit access and vital services.

At a time when the number of affordable housing units in the state has grown larger during the past several years than it has over the last several decades, Malloy argued that state laws should be encouraging this continued growth, not moving in the opposite direction.

The legislation, An Act Concerning the Affordable Housing Land Use Appeals Procedure (House Bill 6880), was designed to make it easier for cities and towns to qualify for moratoriums on appeals of local zoning denials under the housing statute commonly known as 8-30g that encourages municipalities to ensure a certain amount of their housing stock is deemed affordable.

“Every resident of Connecticut should have access to housing they can afford in the town where they work. So, too, should everyone be able to live affordably in the town that they choose, with access to good schools, safe neighborhoods, and basic services, regardless of their race, ethnicity or income,” Malloy wrote in a veto message to the Secretary of the State.