A Madison office condominium suite recently sold for $345,000.

The sale contained 2,692 square feet of units 6/8 at 71 Bradley Rd. The complex is known as Madison Square.

Joel Galvin, senior commercial associate at Pearce Real Estate, represented both the seller, James Kissel and Susan Kissel, and the tenant, Jay and Reinhard Recovery LLC.

