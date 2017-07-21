Impact On Banks From Britain’s Vote To Leave The EU

Global banks have said they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for Brexit, the country’s planned exit from the European Union. Financial services firms need a regulated subsidiary in an EU country to offer products across the bloc which could prompt some to move jobs out of Britain if it loses access to the European single market.

Bank of America Corp.

Bank of America Corp. in August said its businesses and results could be adversely affected and it may have to incur additional costs if Brexit limited the ability of its UK entities to conduct business in the EU. Dublin is BofA’s default option for a new base within the EU, but other centers are on the table and no decision has yet been made, an executive said in Germany on March 14.

Barclays

Barclays is talking with Irish regulators about extending its activities in Dublin in preparation for when Britain leaves the European Union, the British bank said. The firm already has a licensed bank in the Irish capital and is looking to expand that so it can act as its EU subsidiary.

Banks in Britain will start shifting some operations to continental Europe reasonably soon to avoid disrupting links with customers after Brexit, Barclays CEO Jes Staley said.

He added that obtaining a license to trade on the continent and changing financial contracts to another jurisdiction took a year to 18 months.

Staley previously told BBC Radio that Barclays would keep the bulk of its activities in Britain after Brexit and any changes to how the bank operates would be small and manageable.

Citigroup

U.S. bank Citigroup said that it may need to create 150 new jobs in the European Union to deal with the impact of Britain leaving the bloc, as it confirmed it would headquarter its EU trading operations in Frankfurt.

Citi, which has a large banking unit in Dublin, had earlier said it would choose Frankfurt to become its hub for sales and trading in the EU and move “a couple of hundred” jobs outside of London after Brexit.

Separately, the bank’s European chief said the U.S. bank would make a decision on its Brexit contingency plans in the first half of the year and choose from a number of potential EU countries to relocate some investment banking business.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank warned on April 26 up to 4,000 UK jobs could be moved to Frankfurt and other locations in the EU as a result of Brexit – the highest potential move of any bank.

European supervisors want Deutsche Bank to prepare a fallback plan, laying out how it could shift the clearing of trades from London, one person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sach is considering moving up to 1,000 staff from London to Frankfurt because of concerns over Brexit, Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper reported in January, citing financial sources.

Goldman Sachs will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans, the Wall Street firm’s Europe CEO said in March.

Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in November that Goldman Sachs was considering shifting some of its assets and operations from London to Frankfurt.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase said in July that the bank would probably use Frankfurt as the legal domicile of its European operations after Brexit, though jobs could be put elsewhere as well.

The bank has also agreed to buy a Dublin building with room for 1,000 staff in the first sign of a financial services company expanding significantly in Ireland since the government began a major campaign to attract firms after Brexit.

However, the bank, which currently employs around 500 people in Dublin, did not say how many jobs would be created or whether any positions would be moved from the UK.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has chosen Frankfurt to be a new base for its European Union operations as Britain prepares to leave the bloc, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley is planning to use its Frankfurt subsidiary as the center for its EU trading operations. “That means 200 new people will be coming to Frankfurt,” the source said.

Morgan Stanley has identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain after Brexit, sources involved in the processes had previously told Reuters.

The U.S. bank, which bases the bulk of its European staff in Britain, will have to move up to 1,000 jobs in sales and trading, risk management, legal and compliance, as well as slimming the back office in favor of locations overseas, one source told Reuters.

Morgan Stanley may initially shift 300 staff from Britain following its EU exit, and is scouting for office space in Frankfurt and Dublin, Bloomberg News reported in February.

The bank plans to double the number of bankers it has in Frankfurt to 400, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported in June.

UBS

UBS is weighing up whether to move banking jobs in London to Frankfurt, Madrid or Amsterdam to cope with Britain’s planned departure from the European Union, CEO Sergio Ermotti said in an interview with CNBC in July.

The bank has estimated that it would need to “move 1,500 people” from London to the EU in order to retain full passporting rights, according to chairman Axel Weber. That would be more than a quarter of its current 5,500 staff in London.

The world’s biggest wealth manager has also set up a bank in Frankfurt to consolidate most of its European wealth management operations, after the Brexit vote dashed London’s chances of being the host city.

