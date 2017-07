A hookah lounge is set to move into 95 Pratt St. in Hartford.

Night Sky Hookah Lounge will occupy 1,392 feet of retail space after the site undergoes renovations. The location is expected to open in late summer 2017.

Frank Amodio represented the landlord and Eric Amodio represented the tenant in this transaction. Both Frank and Eric are from Amodio & Co. Real Estate.

