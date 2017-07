A North Haven commercial office recently sold for $545,000.

Guilford Crossfit will move into half of the space, while the rest of the building at 391 Soundview Road remains leased.

Joel Galvin, senior commercial associate at Pearce Real Estate, represented the buyer, and also the seller, the L. Grenon Trust.

