GHAR Finds New Home In West Hartford

The Greater Hartford Association of Realtors (GHAR) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new headquarters at 430 New Park Ave. in Hartford on June 22.

The new office is located in the Home Design District on the Hartford/West Hartford line. The celebration included tours and a ribbon cutting ceremony with Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, and several members of the Hartford City Council in attendance.

The purchase of the building, located near a car dealership and movie theaters on New Park Avenue, ends years of searching for the GHAR, according to a statement from the company. The space provides the association with a larger classroom, as well as a ground-level leasing opportunity, and is located near the new FastTrack Flatbush bus station.

The office building is 24,000 square feet with on-site parking and numerous nearby services and amenities.