GHAR Finds New Home In West Hartford

By Jim Morrison | July 6, 2017
(Pictured L to R: Hartford Head of Development Services Sean Fitzpatrick, City Council Member rjo Winch, Minority Leader Wildaliz Bermudez, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, GHAR President Carl Lantz, Council President TJ Clarke and Council Member John Gale)

The Greater Hartford Association of Realtors (GHAR) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new headquarters at 430 New Park Ave. in Hartford on June 22.

The new office is located in the Home Design District on the Hartford/West Hartford line. The celebration included tours and a ribbon cutting ceremony with Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, and several members of the Hartford City Council in attendance.

The purchase of the building, located near a car dealership and movie theaters on New Park Avenue, ends years of searching for the GHAR, according to a statement from the company. The space provides the association with a larger classroom, as well as a ground-level leasing opportunity, and is located near the new FastTrack Flatbush bus station.

The office building is 24,000 square feet with on-site parking and numerous nearby services and amenities.

