Powerscourt Westover LLC has purchased a 3,800 square-foot office building with a 28-car parking area just steps from the Fairfield Metro train station at 1501 Kings Highway East in Fairfield. The building was purchased from Dennis and Joan Hickey, and will be completely gutted and renovated. The purchase price was $765,000. Alan M. Fischer of Fischer Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the buyer and the seller.

