Engineering Firms Have Designs For Growth

After doubling the size of the company in the past two years, Middletown-based AI Engineers has set even loftier goals for the next stage of its growth.

The 26-year-old firm hopes to more than double its annual revenues to $80 million by 2020. And with that growth comes the expectation that it will nearly double the company-wide headcount to 300 employees.

“We have a very aggressive target, and we expect to achieve that target,” said Aslam Siddiqui, an executive vice president whose responsibilities include staff recruitment.

While commercial development has been slow to rebound from the recession in Connecticut, the state’s largest engineering firms continue to find a steady source of income from institutional, public sector, medical and education projects.

Most of the state’s largest firms as well as outside companies with a significant presence in the Nutmeg State have maintained steady employment levels or increased their headcount since 2015, according to data compiled by the Hartford Business Journal.

As Tighe & Bond advertises for 10 positions that could be based in its Middletown or Shelton offices, finding experienced senior-level staff is the biggest challenge, said Jo Martin, talent acquisition and recruitment specialist.

“A lot of times senior people have established their career and life somewhere, and they’re less mobile,” Martin said. “And they’re also much more entrenched with clients, so sometimes moving them away from their teams is a difficult thing.”

As a regional firm with eight offices in New England and Dutchess County, New York, Tighe & Bond has an advantage in that its projects tend to involve less overnight travel. That can be appealing to senior-level staff, Martin noted.

Specialties such as geotechnical, traffic and water-wastewater engineers are the most difficult to fill at the company, she said, because of industry-wide competition.

Hard Workers Wanted



For AI Engineering, bridge inspection contracts from the transportation departments in Connecticut and Virginia have vaulted it into the ranks of the state’s largest engineering firms, with 100 employees in Connecticut and another 70 at field offices in four other East Coast states.

That creates steady demand for bridge inspection engineering team leaders and load rating specialists, Siddiqui said. Applicants are hard to find for such field positions, particularly in the harsh Northeast climate, and successful candidates tend to seek office-based jobs before long.

“It’s hard to find people to work out in the field in this area,” he said. “They do the work and then they change to design (positions) because they want to work in an office.”

AI expects to grow in place at the 24,000-square-foot Middle Street headquarters that it owns, Siddiqui said, and the majority of its future job growth will take place in Connecticut.

Statewide, the profession’s fastest-growing specialty is environmental engineering, according to Connecticut Department of Labor data. Jobs in that field are projected to rise nearly 10 percent over the next decade.

Civil engineers in Connecticut earn an average of $90,000 annually, according to state Department of Labor data, and managerial positions in engineering fetch nearly $152,000 a year. Approximately 136 jobs open up each year statewide, which would bring the workforce up from the current 3,947 to 4,150 positions by 2024, the labor department predicts.

Meriden-based architects and engineers BL Cos. has openings for 19 positions at its Meriden and Hartford offices. Current availabilities include CAD designers, civil engineering project managers, construction inspectors and environmental scientists.

In October, the company expanded its office at 100 Constitution Plaza for its Hartford workforce of 50 employees, in a real estate strategy designed to place more resources closer to projects on the Hartford-Springfield corridor.

And Cheshire-based Milone & MacBroom has risen to the top of the state’s engineering industry with 75 licensed engineers, an increase of more than 40 in the past two years, according to Hartford Business Journal data. The firm, which participates in a wide range of public and private projects, had eight job openings including planners, CAD designers and engineers in its Connecticut office as of late June. Company executives did not respond to requests for an interview.