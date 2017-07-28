Eleven-Building Industry Park Sold In North Haven

The Universal Business Center, a 133,283-square-foot industrial building park in North Haven, has been sold after more than six decades under family management.

The property at 222 Universal Drive consists of 11 buildings each with separate utilities and access located directly off I-91 at Exit 9. The property was owned by the same family for over 61 years and sold for $3.75 million.

Universal Wire moved to the site from its original location on the shoreline in the l950s. Over the years, the company added onto the building as product lines and sales expanded. The property was converted into a multitenant industrial complex after the business was sold.

Frank Hird of O,R&L Commercial represented the seller, Branco Inc.; the buyer, Corporate Drive Properties LLC, was represented by Bryan Atherton of Northeast Investment Realty.

