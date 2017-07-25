CTrail Hartford To Bring More Service To CT Commuters

A joint venture of TransitAmerica Services and Alternate Concepts has been selected as the service provider that will operate and manage service on the CTrail Hartford Line – the passenger rail service currently under construction that will provide more frequent train service between New Haven, Hartford and Springfield. The rail line is anticipated to launch in May 2018.

Upon the start of service, the line will more than double the daily round trips currently offered in the corridor, aiming to provide more frequent, convenient and faster rail service to those living, working and traveling through central Connecticut.

The Hartford Line will act as a regional link with connections to existing rail services, including Metro-North, Shoreline East and Amtrak Acela high-speed rail services on both the New Haven Line to New York and on the Northeast Corridor to New London and Boston. There will also be direct bus connections to the Bradley Airport Flyer and to CTfastrak.

Amtrak will remain responsible for maintenance of the railroad infrastructure, including track signals, train dispatching and right-of-way security.

