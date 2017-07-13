Construction Supply Provider Joins Branford’s Business Park Drive

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Fastenal Co. recently inked a long-term lease in Branford.

The company will occupy 6,125 square feet at 25 Business Park Drive. The property is shoreline flex and office space located 10 minutes from New Haven. The Branford Business Park area comprises over 1 million square feet of industrial and flex space.

Fastenal is a provider of OEM, MRO and construction supplies, providing companies with fasteners, tools and supplies to manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel and maintain facilities and equipment.

Rich Guralnick of O,R&L Commercial represented the landlord, Business Park Realty LLC, and also procured the tenant.

