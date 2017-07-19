Connecticut Green Bank Receives Harvard’s 2017 Innovations In American Government Award

The Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation, a research center at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, named the Connecticut Green Bank the winner of the 2017 Innovations in American Government Award. The award, including a $100,000 grand prize to support the replication and dissemination of the initiative, will be presented at a ceremony in Hartford later this summer.

Recognized by Harvard for its “Sparking the Green Bank Movement” nomination, the Green Bank is the first of its kind in the United States. Established by Gov. Dannel Malloy through bipartisan support from the Connecticut General Assembly in July 2011, the green bank model demonstrates how public resources can be better invested in ways that mobilize private investment in local green economies. From greater deployment of green energy by local contractors, to lowering consumers’ energy burden, the Green Bank is committed to realizing a vision of inclusive prosperity through its charge to protect the environment.

“The Connecticut Green Bank is an exemplar of how states can meet their climate change reduction targets by working to leverage private-sector dollars to help finance green energy infrastructure,” Stephen Goldsmith, Daniel Paul Professor of the Practice of Government and the director of the Innovations in American Government program at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, said in a statement. “The success of Connecticut’s Green Bank is spurring the adoption of similar efforts by states and cities across the country, and illustrates how Hartford’s innovative approach to green energy financing can create jobs, reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions, and lower energy bills.”

For every public dollar invested, the bank has attracted six dollars of private investment since 2011. An estimated 13,000 jobs have been created through the Green Bank, which has also driven a total of $1 billion of clean energy investment across the state. This translates to more than 215 megawatts of clean power, over 20,000 projects, and a reduction of CO2 emissions by 2.6 million tons. As for cost, clean energy prices have decreased by an estimated 20 percent to 30 percent.

Tags: Connecticut Green Bank, Environmental Finance, Malloy