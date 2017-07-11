Colonial Properties Brokers Two Sales Totaling $490K

Colonial Properties Inc. recently announced the completion of two sales in Bethany and Seymour.

A 3,270-square-foot mixed-use property in Seymour recently sold for $200,000. The property at 26-28 Main St. contains a 10-unit rooming house on the second and third floors, and commercial space on the first floor. The 1,600-square-foot first floor space will be renovated for new retail and office tenants.

Kevin Weirsman and Gus Eliopoulos, commercial brokers at Colonial Properties Inc., brokered the transaction. The buyer was Libano Yumbla, and the seller was 26-28 Main Street Realty @Seymour LLC.

A commercial property at 6 Old Amity Road in Bethany recently sold for $290,000. The property consists of four buildings on 4 acres totaling 16,914 square feet. Dave Melillo of Pearce Real Estate represented the seller, Sorensen Properties LLC, in this transaction. Eliopoulos also represented the buyer, Rosa Cantos.

