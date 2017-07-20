Coldwell Banker’s Corrado Among Top Residential Real Estate Agents In Connecticut

Julie Corrado, a sales associate affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in South Windsor, has been recognized by the 2017 REAL Trends list of America’s Best Real Estate Agents as being among the top residential real estate agents in Connecticut.

Corrado ranked No. 5 in closed transaction sides and No. 42 in sales volume among all real estate agents in the state. To qualify, individual sales agents had to close 50 transaction sides or $20 million in closed sales volume for 2016. Teams needed 75 closed transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume for 2016.

Corrado was also recently recognized with the Coldwell Banker International President’s Premier award, which is awarded to the top 1 percent of approximately 88,000 Coldwell Banker-affiliated sales associates worldwide.

