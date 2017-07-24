LOGIN
Bridgeport Strip Center Sells For $1M

July 24, 2017
Bridgeport Strip

A commercial property on Main Street in Bridgeport has sold for $1 million.

The 6,380 square-foot retail strip center is anchored by Luigi’s Italian Pastries. The property was owned by Applebaum Schneider and sold to a private investor.

“It is a great commercial real estate investment,” Lester Fradkoff, senior vice president of Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC Fradkoff, who represented both the buyer and seller in this transaction, said in a statement. “It is a fully leased strip center that is easily accessible and conveniently located.”

