Bloomfield’s Cigna Buys Zurich Insurance Middle East

Cigna has recently announced the acquisition of general insurer, Zurich Insurance Middle East. The acquisition, which was successfully completed in June, marks the beginning of a new phase of operations for Cigna in the Middle East. With this acquisition, Cigna will operate in the UAE, Lebanon, Kuwait and Oman.

In line with regulatory compliance, the newly acquired entity will be called “Zurich Insurance Middle East, a Cigna-owned company.” The company will assume a name that aligns with the Cigna brand once all formalities have been completed.

Through its new entity, Cigna will be able to provide multilingual call centers located across nine global locations; specialized clinical services, and access to one million medical and healthcare professionals and facilities worldwide.

“Cigna has enjoyed a strong presence in the Middle East for more than 15 years through our local partners,” Jason Sadler, president of Cigna International Markets, said in a statement. “Today, we mark a significant new phase of our journey and commitment to the region.”

Cigna has named Arthur Cozad, former CEO of Cigna Taiwan, as CEO for Middle East markets.

Earlier this year, Cigna opened offices at the Dubai International Financial Centre to serve as its regional headquarters. It has a presence in 30 countries.

