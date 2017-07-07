LOGIN
Biotech Companies Begin Pharma Research In Branford

July 7, 2017
Several biotech companies have leased space on Branford’s Business Park Drive.

Thetis Pharmaceutical, Vascumab LLC and the University of New Haven have all leased laboratory and office spaces at 23 Business Park Drive. The space will be used for pharmaceutical research.

Kristin Geenty of The Geenty Group was the sole broker in the three transactions, totaling approximately 7,000 square feet.

Commercial & Industrial

