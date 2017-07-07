BHHS Names June’s Top Performers In Glastonbury

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties announced the top sales executives in the Glastonbury office for the month of June 2017.

Top honors went to Michelle Collins as the listing agent of the month for the third consecutive month. Honors also went to The Miglietta Team as selling agent of the month for new sales, and to Michelle Collins again as the selling agent of the month for closings.

The office also recognized the following agents as top producers for the month of June based on an exemplary level of sales in the month: Alexis Trzcinski, Annette Pasek, Brenda Hill, The Miglietta Team, Bryan Feery, Carrie Bosse, Emily Turker, Steve Dandeneau and Enza Dandeneau, Felix DuVerger, Fred Martins, Jamie Bell, Jenn Jennings, Jim Didato, John Stratton, Karen Ferranti, Kate Loomis, Kathy Urbanetti, Kellee Smith, Lisa Hutt, Maggie Hicks, Maria Esposito, Marybeth Barrett, Michelle Collins, Nancy Stetson, Sandy O’Leary, Stephanie Starr, Susan Hermanson, Taylor Daly, Thomas Sledesky, Tracy Molloy, Wendy Anderson and Wendy Lang.

“These sales executives have achieved tremendous success for their clients,” Beth O. DiLoreto, Glastonbury office leader and director of sales, said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have them as a part of our company and are especially proud of their continued success and hard work.”

Tags: BBHS, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, top performers