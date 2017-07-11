BHHS 20-Year Veteran Named Northeast President

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices announced that President and CEO Candace Adams has been named president of the Northeast Region of HomeServices of America.

Adams will assume the role following the retirement of Robert Moline, current president of HomeServices and CEO of its real estate brokerage division.

Adams has spent 20 years at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, during which the company acquired six existing brokerages and launched three new offices in less than three years. Under Adams’ direction, the company also launched its first New York City location this past spring.

Adams has been named twice in Real Estate Executive magazine’s “100 Most Influential Real Estate Executives” and was most recently recognized for the fourth time on Swanepoel’s “Power 200” list of the most powerful people in residential real estate.

