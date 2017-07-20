Baystate Financial And New England Financial Group Announce Merger

Boston-based Baystate Financial on Wednesday announced it has merged with New England Financial Group of West Hartford, Connecticut.

“Our entire business is built on our relationships with clients. At all times, our clients are our top priority. We are pleased that Baystate Financial shares this same guiding principle,” Jim Marlor, managing partner at New England Financial Group, said in a statement. “Combining forces with a firm like Baystate is an exciting step forward for our firm.”

“We are excited to welcome the New England Financial Group team of 60 advisors and staff to Baystate Financial. Together, we will draw on our decades of experience in financial planning to enhance our combined client service offering,” David C. Porter, managing partner of Baystate Financial, said in a statement. “Focus has played an instrumental role in our expansion throughout New England and the New England Financial Group is the ideal partner to help us achieve our vision of becoming the preeminent wealth management firm in New England.”

Through this merger, Baystate Financial is comprised of a team of over 350 advisors and 250 support associates, all whom contribute to building financial plans for a wide variety of individuals and businesses. Baystate Financial has 17 offices throughout New England.

Tags: Baystate Financial, merger, New England Financial Group