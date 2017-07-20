20 CT Communities Receive $11.5M In Funding For Infrastructure Upgrades

The state recently awarded $11.5 million to 20 municipalities in Connecticut to provide upgrades and improvements to the state’s small town infrastructure.

Awarded under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities program, administered by the Connecticut Department of Housing with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the grants are awarded to small towns that have a population below 50,000 residents and will advance projects that develop and preserve affordable housing, provide services to the most vulnerable residents in their communities, and also create and retain jobs.

Additionally, the governor, other local officials and housing advocates participated in an event in Hartford hosted by the Connecticut Housing Coalition urging the Trump administration to reconsider drastic cuts that have been proposed for this and other housing programs in the federal budget, which have been utilized in Connecticut in recent years to make a major impact on preventing and ending homelessness, as well as increasing the stock of affordable housing across the state.

“If the federal budget is enacted as proposed, it would have a drastic impact on this and other housing programs, impacting so many individuals who rely on this funding for safe and affordable housing,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement. “In Connecticut, we’ve taken drastic steps in recent years to increase access to permanent housing, specifically focusing on veterans who have faced homelessness and those who have been chronically homeless. And – with homelessness in Connecticut currently at a record low – our efforts are showing real results, but we cannot stop. We must raise our voices to protect and expand access to decent, accessible and affordable homes – the future of our communities depend on it.”

For a full list of CDBG Small Cities grant recipients, visit the governor’s website.

Tags: CDBG Small Cities, Department of Housing, Infrastructure