10K SF Industrial Building Sold In Milford

Pearce Real Estate recently brokered the sale of a 10,010-square-foot light industrial building.

The 0.71-acre property was purchased by Milford-based ISMS Machinery Sales LLC. The site at 50 Seemans Lane in Milford will be used for a showroom and service facility for its packaged machine configuration systems.

The sellers, Dr. Pang Hsung Wang and Mei Lee Wang, were represented by DeForest W. Smith and Carl G. Russell Sr. of Pearce Commercial Real Estate. The buyer was represented by John Armellino of William Raveis Co.

Tags: Light Industrial, Milford, Pearce Real Estate