1000 Lafayette Boulevard In Bridgeport Becoming A Hub For Law Firms

Avison Young, a commercial real estate services firm, and the new owners of 1000 Lafayette Boulevard, Shelbourne Global Solutions, LLC, announced the signing of a new lease for another legal tenant, Connecticut Legal Services, at the Class A office building in Bridgeport that is now home to more than a half dozen law firms and other legal tenants.

Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office was named exclusive agent at the property last Summer. Sean Cahill, Principal and Managing Director and Vice President Lori Baker, were tasked with marketing the 11-story, 215,000-square-foot, Class A office building, located in Bridgeport’s central business district.

Connecticut Legal Services, the largest legal aid agency in the state, is the latest law firm to join the growing list of tenants at the property. Connecticut Legal Services signed a long-term lease for 4,800 square feet on the ninth floor of 1000 Lafayette Boulevard. DH White Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the deal.

Other legal tenants include the Offices of the United States Attorneys, AHC Law, and Ryan, Ryan Deluca, which signed a new long-term lease for 12,351 square feet on the eighth floor of 1000 Lafayette in the spring.

“The property’s proximity to federal and superior courts is extremely attractive to legal services’ tenants,” said Cahill in a statement. “Its full complement of amenities includes a full-service café, fitness center with locker rooms, training and conference facilities. These features, as well as [an] outstanding parking ratio with covered spaces for more than 500 vehicles, make 1000 Lafayette the perfect home for busy lawyers on the go.”

