Woman Sentenced For Stealing $1.7M From Employer

A Wethersfield woman was recently sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to two years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for stealing $1.7 million from her former employer, a Connecticut-based computer software company.

Penny Roy, 46, also failed to pay taxes on the stolen funds.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Roy used her position as the software company’s payroll manager to insert her own bank account information into the profiles of other employees. She then processed fraudulent expense reimbursements and payroll payments in other employees’ names with the payments flowing into her own bank account. In total, Roy stole $1.7 million and was fired after the company discovered her fake payments.

To hide her theft, Roy failed to declare the stolen money on her tax returns, depriving the Internal Revenue Service of over $600,000 in tax revenues. As part of her sentence, Roy was ordered to make full restitution to the software company and the Internal Revenue Service.

Roy pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax charges on Aug. 21, 2015.

