Woman Admits To Defrauding More Than 500 People Through IRS Scam

A Bristol woman recently pleaded guilty to participating in an IRS impersonation scam.

Nancy J. Frye, 51, pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, related to her involvement in an IRS impersonation scam that defrauded more than 500 victims in the United States and Canada.

According to court documents and statements, Frye received phone calls and text messages from individuals who recruited her to pick up money that was wired through MoneyGram and Western Union and to deposit the money into specific bank accounts. Frye, in turn, recruited Douglas Martin and others to assist her in picking up wired funds from locations in central Connecticut. She then deposited the money that she collected into the bank accounts.

Frye, and others working at her direction, received approximately $583,000 in wired funds from approximately 527 victims between October 2015 and May 2016.

Frye and Martin were arrested on Sept. 15, 2016.

Frye is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 20, at which time she faces up to 20 years in prison.

Martin, 52, of Bristol, pleaded guilty to the same charge on May 18, 2017, and awaits sentencing.

