UTRC Unveils $60M ‘Innovation Hub,’ Announces $115M For New Facilities

United Technologies Research Center (UTRC) recently unveiled its new and expanded $60 million state-of-the-art “innovation hub” on its East Hartford campus.

The company also announced two additional major investments planned for its East Hartford campus – a $75 million additive manufacturing center of excellence and a $40 million engine compressor research facility.

The new innovation hub includes 185,000 square feet of new and renovated office and laboratory space. The $60 million expansion was enabled through a collaboration with the state through the 2014 Connecticut Aerospace Reinvestment Act. The investment UTRC to expand its core capabilities in advanced materials, measurement sciences, sensor technologies, environmental sciences, autonomous systems and human-collaborative robotics.

The new additive manufacturing facility will accelerate deployment of a broad range of metal and polymer additive technologies across UTRC businesses. In the new engine compressor research facility, UTRC and Pratt & Whitney will develop and mature advanced compressor technologies for future commercial and military engines.

Perkins+Will was the architect for the project and designed the new 50,000-square-foot lab building, renovated 97,000 square-feet of office space and conversion of an existing 10,000-square-foot building into a new conference center. The new designs and connection of buildings addressed an improvement of wayfinding through the internal circulation corridor on UTRC’s campus.

Boston-based Perkins+Will worked with engineers at UTRC on several sustainability elements throughout the facility, including large fans in the Commons area that control the temperature and serve as both an energy component and a design feature; and special panes of glass in windows that regulate the amount of light and heat that comes into the building.

“A connected, double-height Commons was built to seamlessly tie the buildings together, while serving as a new, wide open place for meetings and a space where the whole company can gather,” said Rick Kuhn, Perkins + Will design director, in a statement. “It also serves as the new campus entrance that expresses a strong identity and with large video monitors that display UTRC products, further reinforcing the brand and its innovative work.”

The innovation hub is seeking LEED Gold certification.

