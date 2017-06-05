Trial Begins For Developer Charged With Fraud

A federal trial is getting underway for a Connecticut developer charged in a scam to pocket taxpayer dollars meant to redevelop a Hartford football stadium for professional soccer.

The Hartford Courant reports jury selection was set to begin Friday in the trial of James Duckett Jr. Testimony will be heard starting June 26 in Bridgeport.

Duckett, who was also recently arrested for violating probation, has denied charges of wire fraud, money laundering and other offenses. Prosecutors allege he and another developer of Dillon Stadium never paid subcontractors and used city money for personal and other purposes.

Hartford cancelled their contract and sued.

The Major Arena Soccer League dropped the team before a game was played.

Tags: Developer, fraud, Hartford