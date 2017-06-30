State To Start Testing Self-Driving Cars

The state will create a pilot program allowing manufacturers and fleet service providers to test fully autonomous vehicles in Connecticut.

The new legislation, signed into law by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, establishes strict standards for testing under the program and requires participating municipalities to enter into agreements with autonomous vehicle testers.

The final language in the adopted law includes specific qualifications on the testing of these vehicles, only allowing them be conducted through limited and controlled testing areas.

“America is undergoing a transportation technology revolution that is akin to the invention of the airplane or the automobile itself, and this new autonomous vehicles law will help ensure that Connecticut is a part of the far-reaching technological revolution to come,” State Sen. Carlo Leone (D-Stamford) and co-chairman of the Transportation Committee, said in a statement.

The legislation is Public Act 17-69, An Act Concerning Autonomous Vehicles. It was adopted in both chambers of the state legislature with broad, bipartisan support.

