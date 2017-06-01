State Opens Job Training Center At Women’s Prison

Connecticut’s Correction Department has opened a job training center at the state’s only prison for women.

The American Job Center at the York Correctional Institution is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The center is designed to teach women who are nearing the end of their prison sentences such skills as how to write a resume, interview for a job and fill out applications for college and financial aid.

The center is part of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s Second Chance Society initiatives. The governor says the center is designed to help lower the crime rate by ensuring prisoners have the skills needed to reintegrate and become productive members of society.

A similar center for men opened at the New Haven Correction Institution in 2015.

