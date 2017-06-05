State Comptroller Says Connecticut’s Future Depends On Paris Agreement

Comptroller Kevin Lembo recently released a statement detailing that Connecticut – for the sake of its environment and economic future – must join the growing bipartisan coalition of states, cities, business leaders and academic institutions that pledge to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement.

“One man can walk away, but the people of Connecticut – and leaders from across the nation – are still here,” Lembo said in a statement. “No fact-driven, future-focused leader is walking away from science, data, innovation and our environmental and economic future.”

“Connecticut is a leader in clean energy production. The fuel cell industry employs about 3,000 people in Connecticut and generates approximately $600 million per year in revenue,” Lembo’s statement continued. “The environmental ramifications of [the] Paris Climate Agreement withdrawal are clear, but so is the potential economic devastation to our state. Connecticut, despite its incredible strengths, has financially struggled for many years, but is ready for an economic transformation. Clean energy innovation is an essential component of Connecticut’s economic future – on its way to becoming the fuel cell development capital of the Northeast, which could add as many as 6,000 jobs each year to the Connecticut economy if current growth in that industry here is maintained.”

