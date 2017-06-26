State Awards $15M In Infrastructure Grants To 50 Nonprofits

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced that over $15.1 million in grants are being awarded to 50 nonprofit organizations throughout Connecticut as part of the state’s Nonprofit Grant Program.

The program assists organizations with the costs associated with one-time infrastructure improvements that upgrade the efficiency and effectiveness of the services provided by the agencies.

The program was created in 2013, and has helped hundreds of nonprofit organizations across the state with a wide variety capital improvement projects. The allocations are the fifth round of grants since the launch of the program.

“By supporting capital purchases that enhance service delivery, efficiency and effectiveness, and address health, safety and accessibility issues, this grant program assists nonprofit agencies in focusing on what they do best – getting services to those who need them most,” Malloy said in a statement.

