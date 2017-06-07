Stamford Dentist Reaches Settlement To Resolve Alleged False Claims Act Violations

A Stamford-based dentist recently reached a settlement resolving allegations that he engaged in a long-running and substantial scheme to submit false claims for dental services provided to residents of long-term care facilities in the state.

Georgy Betser, his wife Irina Betser and their companies – Advanced Dental Office and Laboratory, G. Betser DDS LLC; Dental Laboratory Advanced Management and Billing LLC; and Mobile Management & Billing of USA LLC – have agreed to forfeit $755,956.30 in payments suspended by the DSS in order to resolve the state False Claims Act violations alleged against them. Dr. Betser has also agreed that he will not seek renewal of his now-expired Connecticut dental license. He will also be excluded from participation in the state’s Medicaid program for 10 years.

The attorney general’s complaint alleged that from October 2009 to June 2014, the defendants purportedly provided services to dental patients enrolled in the CMAP. The patients were typically residents at long-term care facilities, and bills submitted by the defendants specified that the dental services were performed at the various facilities. The complaint further alleged that the defendants billed CMAP for dental services, including cavity fillings, that were never provided and for dentures that were improperly made and packaged, rendering them unusable.

