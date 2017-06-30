Simsbury Bank Names New VP, Commercial Relationship Manager

Simsbury Bank announced Joseph Raycraft has joined its team as vice president and commercial relationship manager.

Raycraft will be based in the bank’s Avon branch and will work with small to medium sized businesses, with a particular focus on family-owned businesses, in central Connecticut. Raycraft is responsible for new business development and management of commercial relationships, providing knowledgeable advice and appropriate financial products and services to support achievement of the clients’ goals. He has 17 years of commercial lending, loan staff management, financial supply chain and insurance service provider experience. Most recently, he was executive vice president and chief lending officer with World Business Capital that included an extensive international portfolio, and prior to that, was senior business development officer of international lending with UPS Capital Corp.

