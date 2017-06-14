Senate Republicans Kill State Employee Campaign For Charitable Giving

Comptroller Kevin Lembo recently said that Senate Republicans knowingly blocked legislation necessary to continue operating the Connecticut State Employees Campaign for Charitable Giving (CSEC), a program that delivers millions of dollars to charities helping people across the state.

“This is politics at its worst – killing a charitable campaign that delivers millions of dollars to protect victims of domestic violence, children with special needs and many others at no cost to taxpayers,” Lembo said in a statement. “I urge the legislature, during its special session, to revive this essential charitable program for the sake of hundreds of charities, the people they help and the economic impact associated with the work that these charities do.”

The CSEC has allowed state employees, through payroll deduction and other ways, to donate millions of their own dollars to hundreds of charities over the years. Top beneficiaries have included Foodshare, the Connecticut Food Bank, United Way of Central and Northeast Connecticut, the New England division of the American Cancer Society, Hole in the Wall Gang and Windham Area Interfaith Ministry. Other beneficiaries include St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Planned Parenthood Southern New England and the Connecticut Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association.

State law governing the CSEC required legislative clarification or no organizations capable and willing to administer the program would qualify to do so. The legislation also sought to improve accountability and reduce administrative fees – capping fees at 15 percent.

After the bill received unanimous support in the House, Republicans in the Senate blocked the bill – even after being notified that their actions would kill the entire program.

“These Senate Republicans knew that this bill was essential to the survival of this charitable program – but they proceeded anyway,” Lembo said in a statement.

