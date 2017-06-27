LOGIN
Savings Institute Bank & Trust Promotes One In North Windham

June 27, 2017
Savings Institute Bank & Trust recently promoted Samantha Bazydlo to manager of the North Windham branch located inside of Walmart.

Bazydlo joined the back in 2013 and most recently held the position of assistant branch manager of the Stonington location of the bank. In her new role, she is responsible for connecting with new customers and nurturing relationships with existing customers, along with coaching team members to provide customer service.

